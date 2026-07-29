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Kazuma Okamoto
Toronto Blue Jays

Kazuma Okamoto

Toronto Blue Jays • #7 3B

Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Face Nationals On July 29

Kazuma Okamoto and his Toronto Blue Jays will face the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Wednesday, July 29 at 1:05 p.m. ET. Okamoto has +290 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Okamoto is hitting for a .226 BA, .304 OBP and .449 SLG with a 31.1% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .753 and he has scored 55 runs. In 427 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 66 runs (15th in MLB). In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Nationals.

Zack Littell (7-8) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 14th start of the season. He has a 5.17 ERA in 101 2/3 innings pitched, with 66 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kazuma Okamoto

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