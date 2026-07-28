Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Square Off Against Nationals On July 28

Okamoto is hitting for a .224 BA, .304 OBP and .441 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .744 and he has scored 53 runs. In 425 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 65 runs (17th in MLB). In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli gets the start for the Nationals, his 23rd of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.58 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched.

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