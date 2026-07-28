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Kazuma Okamoto
Toronto Blue Jays

Kazuma Okamoto

Toronto Blue Jays • #7 3B

Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Square Off Against Nationals On July 28

Kazuma Okamoto and the Toronto Blue Jays will face the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Tuesday, July 28 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Okamoto has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Okamoto is hitting for a .224 BA, .304 OBP and .441 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .744 and he has scored 53 runs. In 425 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 65 runs (17th in MLB). In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli gets the start for the Nationals, his 23rd of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.58 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kazuma Okamoto

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