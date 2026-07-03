Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Square Off Against Mariners On July 3

Okamoto is hitting for a .240 BA, .323 OBP and .464 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .786 and he has scored 44 runs. In 344 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 54 runs (19th in MLB). He racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Mets.

Luis Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his 14th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.93 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.