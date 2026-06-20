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Kazuma Okamoto
Toronto Blue Jays

Kazuma Okamoto

Toronto Blue Jays • #7 3B

Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Square Off Against Cubs On June 20

Kazuma Okamoto and his Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Saturday, June 20 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Okamoto has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Okamoto is hitting for a .228 BA, .308 OBP and .433 SLG with a 32.8% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .741 and he has scored 36 runs. In 302 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 42 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Cubs.

The Cubs are sending Colin Rea (5-5) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 5.35 ERA and 56 strikeouts through 74 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kazuma Okamoto

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