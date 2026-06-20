Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Square Off Against Cubs On June 20

Okamoto is hitting for a .228 BA, .308 OBP and .433 SLG with a 32.8% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .741 and he has scored 36 runs. In 302 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 42 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Cubs.

The Cubs are sending Colin Rea (5-5) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 5.35 ERA and 56 strikeouts through 74 2/3 innings pitched.

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