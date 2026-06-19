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Kazuma Okamoto
Toronto Blue Jays

Kazuma Okamoto

Toronto Blue Jays • #7 3B

Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Take On Cubs On June 19

Kazuma Okamoto and the Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Friday, June 19 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Okamoto has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Okamoto is hitting for a .230 BA, .311 OBP and .438 SLG with a 32.8% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .749 and he has scored 36 runs. In 299 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 42 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Ben Brown gets the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 1.74 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 62 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kazuma Okamoto

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