Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Take On Cubs On June 19

Okamoto is hitting for a .230 BA, .311 OBP and .438 SLG with a 32.8% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .749 and he has scored 36 runs. In 299 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 42 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Ben Brown gets the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 1.74 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 62 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.