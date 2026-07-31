Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Face Cardinals On July 31

Okamoto is hitting for a .231 BA, .308 OBP and .453 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .761 and he has scored 57 runs. In 432 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 68 runs (13th in MLB). In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3 for 5 with a double and two RBIs) against the Nationals.

Kyle Leahy gets the start for the Cardinals, his 21st of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.55 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched.

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