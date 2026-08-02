Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Square Off Against Cardinals On Aug. 2

Okamoto is hitting for a .228 BA, .305 OBP and .449 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .754 and he has scored 57 runs. In 440 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 69 runs (12th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

Matthew Liberatore (5-8) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 5.26 ERA in 102 2/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.

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