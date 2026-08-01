Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Face Cardinals On Aug. 1
Kazuma Okamoto and the Toronto Blue Jays will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Rogers Centre, on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Okamoto has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Okamoto is hitting for a .231 BA, .307 OBP and .454 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .761 and he has scored 57 runs. In 436 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 69 runs (12th in MLB). He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Quinn Mathews will make his first start of the season for the Cardinals.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.