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Kazuma Okamoto
Toronto Blue Jays

Kazuma Okamoto

Toronto Blue Jays • #7 3B

Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Play Braves On June 4

Kazuma Okamoto and his Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Thursday, June 4 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Okamoto has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Okamoto is hitting for a .221 BA, .309 OBP and .433 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .742 and he has scored 29 runs. In 246 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 35 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Chris Sale (8-3 with a 2.01 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kazuma Okamoto

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