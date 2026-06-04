Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Play Braves On June 4

Okamoto is hitting for a .221 BA, .309 OBP and .433 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .742 and he has scored 29 runs. In 246 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 35 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Chris Sale (8-3 with a 2.01 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.