Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Play Astros On Aug. 3

Okamoto is hitting for a .229 BA, .304 OBP and .447 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .751 and he has scored 57 runs. In 444 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 69 runs (12th in MLB). In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Cardinals.

Cristian Javier makes the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 7.17 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 21 1/3 innings pitched.

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