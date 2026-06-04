Kai-Wei Teng And Astros Square Off Against Pirates On June 4

Teng is 3-3 with a 2.57 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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