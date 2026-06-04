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Kai-Wei Teng
Houston Astros

Kai-Wei Teng

Houston Astros • #17 RP

Kai-Wei Teng And Astros Square Off Against Pirates On June 4

Kai-Wei Teng will get the start for his Houston Astros against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Daikin Park, on Thursday, June 4 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Teng has +116 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Teng is 3-3 with a 2.57 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kai-Wei Teng

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