FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Justin Wrobleski
Los Angeles Dodgers

Justin Wrobleski

Los Angeles Dodgers • #70 RP

Justin Wrobleski And Dodgers Play Rays On June 17

Justin Wrobleski will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Tampa Bay Rays at Dodger Stadium, on Wednesday, June 17 at 3:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Wrobleski is 8-2 with a 2.72 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while giving up three hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Justin Wrobleski

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Los Angeles DodgersRecent Los Angeles Dodgers Player News

View All Los Angeles Dodgers Player News