Justin Wrobleski And Dodgers Play Rays On June 17

Wrobleski is 8-2 with a 2.72 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while giving up three hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.