Justin Wrobleski And Dodgers Face Mariners On July 28

Wrobleski is 11-2 with a 2.62 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.