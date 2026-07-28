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Justin Wrobleski
Los Angeles Dodgers

Justin Wrobleski

Los Angeles Dodgers • #70 RP

Justin Wrobleski And Dodgers Face Mariners On July 28

Justin Wrobleski will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Seattle Mariners at Dodger Stadium, on Tuesday, July 28 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Wrobleski has +100 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Wrobleski is 11-2 with a 2.62 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Justin Wrobleski

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