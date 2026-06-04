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Justin Wrobleski
Los Angeles Dodgers

Justin Wrobleski

Los Angeles Dodgers • #70 RP

Justin Wrobleski And Dodgers Take On Diamondbacks On June 4

Justin Wrobleski will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Thursday, June 4 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Wrobleski has -132 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Wrobleski is 7-2 with a 2.87 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he tossed seven innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering one earned run while giving up just one hit.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Justin Wrobleski

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