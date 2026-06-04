Justin Wrobleski And Dodgers Take On Diamondbacks On June 4

Wrobleski is 7-2 with a 2.87 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he tossed seven innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering one earned run while giving up just one hit.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.