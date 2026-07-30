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Justin Foscue
Texas Rangers

Justin Foscue

Texas Rangers • #14 2B

Justin Foscue And Rangers Square Off Against Rays On July 30

Justin Foscue and the Texas Rangers will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Thursday, July 30 at 12:10 p.m. ET. Foscue has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Foscue is hitting for a .264 BA, .326 OBP and .488 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .814 and he has scored 15 runs. In 138 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 19 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Rays.

Shane McClanahan tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Rays, his 20th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.09 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Justin Foscue

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