Justin Foscue And Rangers Face Rays On July 29

Foscue is hitting for a .268 BA, .331 OBP and .496 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .827 and he has scored 15 runs. In 136 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 19 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 1) against the Mariners.

Casey Legumina (2-2) takes the mound for the Rays in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 3.95 ERA in 43 1/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.

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