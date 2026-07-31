Junior Caminero And Rays Take On White Sox On July 31

Caminero is hitting for a .280 BA, .369 OBP and .541 SLG with an 18% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .911, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 65 runs. In 471 plate appearances, he has hit 29 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 65 runs (20th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Rangers.

The White Sox are sending Erick Fedde (5-6) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.25 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 97 1/3 innings pitched.

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