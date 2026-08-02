Junior Caminero And Rays Face White Sox On Aug. 2

Caminero is hitting for a .280 BA, .372 OBP and .545 SLG with an 18.4% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .916, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 66 runs. In 479 plate appearances, he has hit 30 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 66 runs (20th in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the White Sox.

Anthony Kay gets the start for the White Sox, his 21st of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.34 ERA and 87 strikeouts through 103 2/3 innings pitched.

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