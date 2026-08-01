Junior Caminero And Rays Play White Sox On Aug. 1

Caminero is hitting for a .282 BA, .373 OBP and .549 SLG with an 18.1% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .921, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 66 runs. In 475 plate appearances, he has hit 30 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 66 runs (20th in MLB). In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the White Sox.

Jordan Hicks will start for the White Sox, his first this season.

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