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Junior Caminero
Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero

Tampa Bay Rays • #13 SS

Junior Caminero And Rays Play White Sox On Aug. 1

Junior Caminero and his Tampa Bay Rays will face the Chicago White Sox at Tropicana Field, on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Caminero has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Caminero is hitting for a .282 BA, .373 OBP and .549 SLG with an 18.1% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .921, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 66 runs. In 475 plate appearances, he has hit 30 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 66 runs (20th in MLB). In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the White Sox.

Jordan Hicks will start for the White Sox, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Junior Caminero

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