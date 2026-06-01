Junior Caminero And Rays Square Off Against Tigers On June 1

Caminero is hitting for a .278 BA, .377 OBP and .500 SLG with a 15.4% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .877 and he has scored 34 runs. In 247 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 28 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 3) in his most recent appearance against the Angels.

Ty Madden will make his first start of the season for the Tigers.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.