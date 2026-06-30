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Junior Caminero
Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero

Tampa Bay Rays • #13 SS

Junior Caminero And Rays Play Royals On June 30

Junior Caminero and the Tampa Bay Rays will face the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Tuesday, June 30 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Caminero has +250 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Caminero is hitting for a .292 BA, .384 OBP and .548 SLG with a 17.5% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .932, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 52 runs. In 354 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 49 runs. In his last appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs) against the Diamondbacks.

Noah Cameron gets the start for the Royals, his 16th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.50 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Junior Caminero

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