Junior Caminero And Rays Face Royals On June 24

Caminero is hitting for a .281 BA, .372 OBP and .490 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .862 and he has scored 45 runs. In 333 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 37 runs. In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 3-for-5 with a home run) against the Royals.

Noah Cameron gets the start for the Royals, his 15th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.20 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.

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