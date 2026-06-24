Junior Caminero And Rays Face Royals On June 24
Junior Caminero and his Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Tropicana Field, on Wednesday, June 24 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Caminero has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Caminero is hitting for a .281 BA, .372 OBP and .490 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .862 and he has scored 45 runs. In 333 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 37 runs. In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 3-for-5 with a home run) against the Royals.
Noah Cameron gets the start for the Royals, his 15th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.20 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.