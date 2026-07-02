Junior Caminero And Rays Take On Royals On July 2

Caminero is hitting for a .293 BA, .383 OBP and .561 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .943, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 54 runs. In 363 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 54 runs (19th in MLB). In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Royals.

Stephen Kolek (4-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 10th of the season.

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