Junior Caminero And Rays Play Rockies On Aug. 3

Caminero is hitting for a .282 BA, .373 OBP and .544 SLG with an 18.2% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .917, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 66 runs. In 483 plate appearances, he has hit 30 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 66 runs (20th in MLB). He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last appearance against the White Sox.

Michael Lorenzen gets the start for the Rockies, his 23rd of the season. He is 3-9 with a 6.54 ERA and 80 strikeouts through 104 2/3 innings pitched.

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