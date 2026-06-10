Junior Caminero And Rays Square Off Against Red Sox On June 10

Caminero is hitting for a .277 BA, .376 OBP and .496 SLG with a 15.6% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .872 and he has scored 41 runs. In 282 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 30 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Jake Bennett makes his first start of the season for the Red Sox.

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