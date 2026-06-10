FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Junior Caminero
Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero

Tampa Bay Rays • #13 SS

Junior Caminero And Rays Square Off Against Red Sox On June 10

Junior Caminero and the Tampa Bay Rays will face the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field, on Wednesday, June 10 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Caminero has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Caminero is hitting for a .277 BA, .376 OBP and .496 SLG with a 15.6% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .872 and he has scored 41 runs. In 282 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 30 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Jake Bennett makes his first start of the season for the Red Sox.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Junior Caminero

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Tampa Bay RaysRecent Tampa Bay Rays Player News

View All Tampa Bay Rays Player News