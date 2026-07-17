Junior Caminero And Rays Take On Red Sox On July 17

Caminero is hitting for a .279 BA, .372 OBP and .555 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .927, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 61 runs. In 411 plate appearances, he has hit 28 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 59 runs (20th in MLB). In his last action (on July 12 against the Mariners) he went 0 for 3.

The Red Sox have yet to named a starter.

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