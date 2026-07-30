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Junior Caminero
Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero

Tampa Bay Rays • #13 SS

Junior Caminero And Rays Play Rangers On July 30

Junior Caminero and the Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field, on Thursday, July 30 at 12:10 p.m. ET. Caminero has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Caminero is hitting for a .283 BA, .370 OBP and .545 SLG with an 18.2% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .916, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 65 runs. In 467 plate appearances, he has hit 29 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 64 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Rangers.

Cole Winn gets the call to start for the Rangers, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Junior Caminero

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