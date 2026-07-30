Junior Caminero And Rays Play Rangers On July 30

Caminero is hitting for a .283 BA, .370 OBP and .545 SLG with an 18.2% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .916, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 65 runs. In 467 plate appearances, he has hit 29 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 64 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Rangers.

Cole Winn gets the call to start for the Rangers, his first of the season.

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