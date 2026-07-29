Junior Caminero And Rays Take On Rangers On July 29

Caminero is hitting for a .285 BA, .373 OBP and .550 SLG with an 18.1% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .922, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 65 runs. In 464 plate appearances, he has hit 29 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 64 runs (19th in MLB). In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with a double, a triple and an RBI) against the Rangers.

The Rangers will send MacKenzie Gore (6-8) to the mound for his 23rd start of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.82 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.

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