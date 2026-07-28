Junior Caminero And Rays Face Rangers On July 28

Caminero is hitting for a .283 BA, .372 OBP and .543 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .914, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 65 runs. In 460 plate appearances, he has hit 29 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 63 runs (19th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

Cal Quantrill (3-3) takes the mound for the Rangers in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.05 ERA in 53 1/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.