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Junior Caminero
Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero

Tampa Bay Rays • #13 SS

Junior Caminero And Rays Face Rangers On July 28

Junior Caminero and the Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field, on Tuesday, July 28 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Caminero has +255 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Caminero is hitting for a .283 BA, .372 OBP and .543 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .914, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 65 runs. In 460 plate appearances, he has hit 29 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 63 runs (19th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

Cal Quantrill (3-3) takes the mound for the Rangers in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.05 ERA in 53 1/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Junior Caminero

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