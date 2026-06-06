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Junior Caminero
Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero

Tampa Bay Rays • #13 SS

Junior Caminero And Rays Take On Marlins On June 6

Junior Caminero and the Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Saturday, June 6 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Caminero has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Caminero is hitting for a .288 BA, .389 OBP and .518 SLG with a 14.7% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .906, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 41 runs. In 265 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 30 runs. In his last appearance, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (3 for 3 with two doubles) against the Marlins.

The Marlins are sending Lake Bachar (0-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Junior Caminero

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