Junior Caminero And Rays Take On Marlins On June 6

Caminero is hitting for a .288 BA, .389 OBP and .518 SLG with a 14.7% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .906, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 41 runs. In 265 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 30 runs. In his last appearance, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (3 for 3 with two doubles) against the Marlins.

The Marlins are sending Lake Bachar (0-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.

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