FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Junior Caminero
Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero

Tampa Bay Rays • #13 SS

Junior Caminero And Rays Take On Guardians On July 26

Junior Caminero and the Tampa Bay Rays will face the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field, on Sunday, July 26 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Caminero has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Caminero is hitting for a .285 BA, .375 OBP and .548 SLG with an 18.4% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .923, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 65 runs. In 456 plate appearances, he has hit 29 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 63 runs (19th in MLB). In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI against the Guardians.

The Guardians will send Parker Messick (8-5) out for his 21st start of the season. He is 8-5 with a 2.68 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Junior Caminero

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Tampa Bay RaysRecent Tampa Bay Rays Player News

View All Tampa Bay Rays Player News