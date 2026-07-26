Junior Caminero And Rays Take On Guardians On July 26

Caminero is hitting for a .285 BA, .375 OBP and .548 SLG with an 18.4% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .923, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 65 runs. In 456 plate appearances, he has hit 29 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 63 runs (19th in MLB). In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI against the Guardians.

The Guardians will send Parker Messick (8-5) out for his 21st start of the season. He is 8-5 with a 2.68 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched.

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