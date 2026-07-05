Junior Caminero And Rays Play Astros On July 5

Caminero is hitting for a .291 BA, .379 OBP and .566 SLG with a 17.8% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .945, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 57 runs. In 377 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 56 runs (16th in MLB). In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Astros.

Peter Lambert (6-5 with a 3.51 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 14th of the season.

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