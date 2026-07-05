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Junior Caminero
Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero

Tampa Bay Rays • #13 SS

Junior Caminero And Rays Play Astros On July 5

Junior Caminero and his Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Sunday, July 5 at 3:30 p.m. ET. Caminero has +220 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Caminero is hitting for a .291 BA, .379 OBP and .566 SLG with a 17.8% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .945, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 57 runs. In 377 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 56 runs (16th in MLB). In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Astros.

Peter Lambert (6-5 with a 3.51 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 14th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Junior Caminero

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