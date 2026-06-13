Junior Caminero And Rays Play Angels On June 13

Caminero is hitting for a .273 BA, .375 OBP and .486 SLG with a 16.2% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate. His OPS is .861 and he has scored 41 runs. In 291 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Angels.

The Angels are sending Jose Soriano (7-4) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 2.96 ERA and 87 strikeouts through 82 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.