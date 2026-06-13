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Junior Caminero
Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero

Tampa Bay Rays • #13 SS

Junior Caminero And Rays Play Angels On June 13

Junior Caminero and his Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Saturday, June 13 at 10:07 p.m. ET. Caminero has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Caminero is hitting for a .273 BA, .375 OBP and .486 SLG with a 16.2% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate. His OPS is .861 and he has scored 41 runs. In 291 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Angels.

The Angels are sending Jose Soriano (7-4) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 2.96 ERA and 87 strikeouts through 82 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Junior Caminero

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