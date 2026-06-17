Juan Soto And Mets Play Reds On June 17
Juan Soto and his New York Mets will face the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Wednesday, June 17 at 12:40 p.m. ET. Soto has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Soto is hitting for a .289 BA, .389 OBP and .549 SLG with a 13.8% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate. His OPS is .938, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 32 runs. In 240 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 34 runs. Soto has recorded six steals on nine attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.
The Reds will send Nick Lodolo (2-1) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 5.21 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.