Juan Soto And Mets Play Reds On June 17

Soto is hitting for a .289 BA, .389 OBP and .549 SLG with a 13.8% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate. His OPS is .938, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 32 runs. In 240 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 34 runs. Soto has recorded six steals on nine attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.

The Reds will send Nick Lodolo (2-1) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 5.21 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.

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