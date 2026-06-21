Juan Soto And Mets Take On Phillies On June 21

Soto is hitting for a .301 BA, .397 OBP and .579 SLG with a 13% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .976, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 36 runs. In 253 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 38 runs. Soto has recorded six steals on nine attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Zack Wheeler (6-1) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 11th start of the season. He has a 2.01 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.

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