Juan Soto And Mets Face Braves On July 4

Soto is hitting for a .297 BA, .406 OBP and .565 SLG with a 12.6% strikeout rate and a 15.6% walk rate. His OPS is .971, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 39 runs. In 294 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 41 runs. Soto has recorded six steals on nine attempts. In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs) against the Braves.

Chris Sale makes the start for the Braves, his 16th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 2.10 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.

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