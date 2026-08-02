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JR Ritchie
Atlanta Braves

JR Ritchie

Atlanta Braves • #60 RP

JR Ritchie And Braves Take On Nationals On Aug. 2

JR Ritchie will get the start for the Atlanta Braves against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Ritchie has +118 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Ritchie is 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Tuesday, July 21 when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, with 3.4 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
JR Ritchie

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