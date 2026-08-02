JR Ritchie And Braves Take On Nationals On Aug. 2

Ritchie is 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Tuesday, July 21 when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, with 3.4 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

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