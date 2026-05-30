Josh Naylor And Mariners Square Off Against Diamondbacks On May 30

Naylor is hitting for a .258 BA, .323 OBP and .352 SLG with a 13.6% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .676 and he has scored 20 runs. In 235 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 24 runs. Naylor has recorded 12 steals on 14 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Ryne Nelson gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 12th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.65 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.

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