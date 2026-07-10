Josh Lowe And Angels Square Off Against Twins On July 10

Lowe is hitting for a .211 BA, .250 OBP and .361 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .611 and he has scored 16 runs. In 177 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 20 runs. Lowe has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Rangers.

Zebby Matthews (4-5 with a 4.43 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 11th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.