Josh Lowe And Angels Face Mariners On June 30

Lowe is hitting for a .214 BA, .250 OBP and .371 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .621 and he has scored 10 runs. In 149 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (2 for 3 with two doubles) against the Mariners.

Bryan Woo (6-6) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 17th start of the season. He has a 4.26 ERA in 93 2/3 innings pitched, with 92 strikeouts.

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