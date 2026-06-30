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Josh Lowe
Los Angeles Angels

Josh Lowe

Los Angeles Angels • #3 RF

Josh Lowe And Angels Face Mariners On June 30

Josh Lowe and his Los Angeles Angels will square off against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Tuesday, June 30 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Lowe has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Lowe is hitting for a .214 BA, .250 OBP and .371 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .621 and he has scored 10 runs. In 149 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (2 for 3 with two doubles) against the Mariners.

Bryan Woo (6-6) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 17th start of the season. He has a 4.26 ERA in 93 2/3 innings pitched, with 92 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Josh Lowe

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