Josh Lowe And Angels Face Astros On July 27

Lowe is hitting for a .207 BA, .258 OBP and .359 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .616 and he has scored 17 runs. In 200 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 22 runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Giants.

Tatsuya Imai gets the start for the Astros, his 15th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 5.59 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.