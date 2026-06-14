Josh Jung And Rangers Face Red Sox On June 14

Jung is hitting for a .307 BA, .362 OBP and .466 SLG with a 16.3% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .828 and he has scored 32 runs. In 276 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Connelly Early (5-4 with a 3.30 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 14th of the season.

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