FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Josh Jung
Texas Rangers

Josh Jung

Texas Rangers • #6 3B

Josh Jung And Rangers Face Red Sox On June 14

Josh Jung and his Texas Rangers will take on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Sunday, June 14 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Jung has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Jung is hitting for a .307 BA, .362 OBP and .466 SLG with a 16.3% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .828 and he has scored 32 runs. In 276 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Connelly Early (5-4 with a 3.30 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 14th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Josh Jung

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Texas RangersRecent Texas Rangers Player News

View All Texas Rangers Player News