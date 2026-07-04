Josh Bell And Twins Square Off Against Yankees On July 4

Bell is hitting for a .241 BA, .300 OBP and .408 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .708 and he has scored 43 runs. In 340 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 56 runs (15th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Yankees.

Brendan Beck will make his first start of the season for the Yankees.

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