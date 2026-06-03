Josh Bell And Twins Take On White Sox On June 3

Bell is hitting for a .233 BA, .295 OBP and .353 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .649 and he has scored 29 runs. In 237 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 2 against the White Sox.

Erick Fedde gets the start for the White Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 0-5 with a 5.40 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.

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