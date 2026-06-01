Josh Bell And Twins Face White Sox On June 1

Bell is hitting for a .225 BA, .284 OBP and .344 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .628 and he has scored 27 runs. In 229 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 3) against the Pirates.

The White Sox will look to David Sandlin (1-0) in his second start of the season.

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