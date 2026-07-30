Josh Bell And Twins Take On Royals On July 30

Bell is hitting for a .244 BA, .304 OBP and .410 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 51 runs. In 421 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 63 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Royals.

The Royals will send Noah Cameron (5-8) to the mound to make his 20th start of the season. He is 5-8 with a 4.93 ERA and 100 strikeouts through 107 2/3 innings pitched.

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