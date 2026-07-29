Josh Bell And Twins Play Royals On July 29

Bell is hitting for a .246 BA, .305 OBP and .414 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .718 and he has scored 51 runs. In 417 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 63 runs. In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) against the Royals.

Randy Dobnak (0-0) starts for the Royals, his third of the season.

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