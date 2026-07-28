Josh Bell And Twins Play Royals On July 28
Josh Bell and his Minnesota Twins will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Target Field, on Tuesday, July 28 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Bell has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Bell is hitting for a .243 BA, .303 OBP and .413 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .715 and he has scored 51 runs. In 413 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 62 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Athletics.
Seth Lugo (4-6 with a 4.36 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 22nd of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.