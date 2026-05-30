Josh Bell And Twins Square Off Against Pirates On May 30

Bell is hitting for a .219 BA, .281 OBP and .338 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .619 and he has scored 26 runs. In 221 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Pirates.

Mitch Keller gets the start for the Pirates, his 12th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.64 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 64 1/3 innings pitched.

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