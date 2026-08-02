Josh Bell And Twins Take On Mariners On Aug. 2

Bell is hitting for a .242 BA, .303 OBP and .406 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .709 and he has scored 52 runs. In 429 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 63 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

George Kirby makes the start for the Mariners, his 21st of the season. He is 8-9 with a 3.98 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched.

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