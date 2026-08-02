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Josh Bell
Minnesota Twins

Josh Bell

Minnesota Twins • #56 1B

Josh Bell And Twins Take On Mariners On Aug. 2

Josh Bell and his Minnesota Twins will square off against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Bell has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Bell is hitting for a .242 BA, .303 OBP and .406 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .709 and he has scored 52 runs. In 429 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 63 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

George Kirby makes the start for the Mariners, his 21st of the season. He is 8-9 with a 3.98 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Josh Bell

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